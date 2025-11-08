Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,207 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $57,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $147.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $150.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.46 and a 200 day moving average of $137.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.3655 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

