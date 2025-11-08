Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB Shares Sold by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 187.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 87,890 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BITB opened at $56.39 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

