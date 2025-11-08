Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in Freedom Day Dividend ETF $MBOX

Ethos Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,209 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Freedom Day Dividend ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Freedom Day Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of NYSEARCA MBOX opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.82. Freedom Day Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94.
About Freedom Day Dividend ETF
