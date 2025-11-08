Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,688 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $61,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in W.P. Carey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in W.P. Carey by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in W.P. Carey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in W.P. Carey by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.65. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.81.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 21.75%.The business had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.61%.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

