Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,723 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $257,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

