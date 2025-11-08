Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $54.21 Million Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117,424 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $54,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Sienna Gestion lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 164,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 534.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 712,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 600,609 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,128,000 after buying an additional 42,772 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 239,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 92,172 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 472,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $46.74 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

