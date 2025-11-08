Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $60.25 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 641,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $60,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. TME Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. TME Financial Inc. now owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.77. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $96.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

