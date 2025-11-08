3,047 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $GSSC Acquired by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 134,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 108,588 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 597,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after purchasing an additional 66,661 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,781 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,088,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after buying an additional 21,756 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSSC stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21. The company has a market cap of $684.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.06.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

