JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 932,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,411 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $49,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 95.3% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 106,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 52,173 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JBND opened at $54.15 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

