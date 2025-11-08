iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.69 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.08 and a 12-month high of $97.77. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.46.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

