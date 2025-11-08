Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,825 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 48.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,825 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 113,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 131,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 227,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.