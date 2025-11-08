Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 87,518 Shares of Service Corporation International $SCI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,518 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of Service Corporation International worth $108,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,024,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Service Corporation International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Service Corporation International by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 777,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 622,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66. Service Corporation International has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.37.

Service Corporation International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 12.46%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Service Corporation International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.800-3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.50%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Corporation International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Service Corporation International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Service Corporation International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Corporation International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $199,636.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $632,710.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,692.80. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 76,282 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,298 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

