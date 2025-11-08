Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 71,081 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.73% of Clorox worth $107,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Clorox by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 239.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 289.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $127.60.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.94. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.