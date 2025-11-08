Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 712.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of COR opened at $360.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $364.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.34.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.50.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

