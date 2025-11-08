Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 30,674 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Stifel Financial worth $99,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 314.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,925,000 after buying an additional 1,049,665 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 529.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 398,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,620,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,080,000 after acquiring an additional 217,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,786,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $131.00 price target on Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.90.

SF opened at $121.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $121.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.44%.The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.51%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

