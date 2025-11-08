Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $97,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $201,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NBIX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $152.37 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $157.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.46. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 15.95%.The firm had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $42,591.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,933,581.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total transaction of $2,732,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,455.20. This trade represents a 30.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

