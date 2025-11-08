Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $96.04 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,659,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 103,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $96,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.0% during the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 269,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after buying an additional 31,067 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 78,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.11. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $86.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

