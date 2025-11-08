OGE Energy Corporation $OGE Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,357,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.17% of OGE Energy worth $104,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 725.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 42.9% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. OGE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.210-2.330 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

