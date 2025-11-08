TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of TD SYNNEX worth $97,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 19.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.55.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,846,382.15. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 861 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $129,012.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,777 shares in the company, valued at $7,458,585.68. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 15,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,174 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:SNX opened at $151.22 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $167.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.06.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.27%.TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.