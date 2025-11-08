Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Loews Corporation $L

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,162,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 116,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of Loews worth $106,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $102.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Corporation has a one year low of $78.98 and a one year high of $103.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $93.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Loews in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

