Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 253,178 Shares of SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of SouthState Bank worth $112,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of SouthState Bank by 162.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SouthState Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SouthState Bank by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of SouthState Bank by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState Bank news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,786. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of SouthState Bank from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SouthState Bank from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SouthState Bank from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SouthState Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.92.

SouthState Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SSB opened at $87.70 on Friday. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 1 year low of $77.74 and a 1 year high of $114.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. SouthState Bank had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.25%.The business had revenue of $698.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

SouthState Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. SouthState Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

SouthState Bank Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

