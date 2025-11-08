Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $114.85 Million Stock Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of IDEX worth $114,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 13,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 18.2% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 90,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 69,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 103,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

IEX opened at $168.03 on Friday. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $237.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average of $172.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. IDEX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

IDEX declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

