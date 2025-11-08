Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Duolingo worth $116,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,716,000 after purchasing an additional 520,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,073,000 after buying an additional 261,212 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth approximately $42,950,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 746.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,606,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 123.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,478,000 after acquiring an additional 111,589 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,280,203.30. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total value of $2,889,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,803.68. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 83,791 shares of company stock worth $25,649,401 in the last quarter. 15.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $390.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $425.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Duolingo from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Baird R W raised Duolingo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $201.21 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $544.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.65.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 40.03%.The company had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

