Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 410,351 Shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,351 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of BioNTech worth $118,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BioNTech by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 7.1% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNTX opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.61. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $129.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.46 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.60 and its 200-day moving average is $105.04.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.89). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 12.20%.The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

