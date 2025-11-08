RB Global, Inc. $RBA Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,610 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.62% of RB Global worth $121,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,821,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,285,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,773,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,150,000 after purchasing an additional 557,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,584,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in RB Global by 26.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,436,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,360,000 after buying an additional 516,865 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $254,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA opened at $100.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.67 and a 200-day moving average of $107.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $119.58.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.46%.RB Global’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 61.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on RB Global from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

