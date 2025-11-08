Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,152,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,941,603 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.5% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.62% of Broadcom worth $8,035,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Astra Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.0% during the second quarter. Astra Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 177.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 22,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 29.3% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho set a $435.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $349.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $386.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

