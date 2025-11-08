Bank of Montreal Can Sells 74,497 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $16,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $32,721,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3,048.9% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 20,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,178.62. This represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.2%

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.