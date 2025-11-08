Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Holdings Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,398 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

