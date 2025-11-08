Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 36,098 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.91% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $119,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 534.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 570,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after buying an additional 480,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.4%

RGA opened at $190.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.57. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 28.62%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

