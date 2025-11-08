Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after buying an additional 3,961,255 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,842 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average of $92.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.39%.

In other news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

