Brokerages Set United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Price Target at $41.57

Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.5667.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Dominion Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get United Dominion Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.36, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. United Dominion Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 8.80%.The company had revenue of $399.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 390.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Dominion Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 99.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 67.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 75,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 30,254 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.