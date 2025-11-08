LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.1667.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of LandBridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LandBridge from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on LandBridge from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on LandBridge from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LandBridge from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LB. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LandBridge by 110.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in LandBridge during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in LandBridge during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of LB stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06. LandBridge has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $87.60.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

