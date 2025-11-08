Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESPR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.92. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,045,000 after purchasing an additional 375,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 68.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 384,095 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

