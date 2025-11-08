Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $272.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $234.11 and a 1 year high of $278.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.96.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.