Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $547.00.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $579.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $266.88 and a twelve month high of $612.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,171.50. This trade represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

