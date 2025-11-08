Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.4250.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
