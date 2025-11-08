Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Shares Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.5470. 1,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.
Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Down 1.7%
The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31.
About Thule Group AB (publ)
Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Thule Group AB (publ)
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.