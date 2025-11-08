Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.9210 and last traded at $42.8590. Approximately 3,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 10,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.14.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
