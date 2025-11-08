LifeStore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Trading 4.3% Higher – Here’s Why

LifeStore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.01 and last traded at $49.01. Approximately 301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

LifeStore Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94.

LifeStore Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStore Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStore Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.