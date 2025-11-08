Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Trading Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Izotropic Corporation (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.2894 and last traded at $0.2943. Approximately 27,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 107,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2998.

Izotropic Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, develops diagnostic products for detecting breast cancers. It develops and commercializes IzoView, a CT diagnostic imaging device with a platform of targeted uses. Izotropic Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

