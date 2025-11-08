Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.1150. 4,202 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 3,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.1750.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 35.0%.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

