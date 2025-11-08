Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Trading 0.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.98. 80,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 88,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Sumitomo Metal Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMMYY

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Performance

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56.

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.