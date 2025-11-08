Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Trading 0.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.98. 80,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 88,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMMYY
Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Performance
Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Metal Mining
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.