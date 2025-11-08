Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Trading 2.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.87. 123,858 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 101,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Digital Brands Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Brands Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Digital Brands Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group stock. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC owned about 0.94% of Digital Brands Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

Further Reading

