Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Stock Price Down 8.3% – What’s Next?

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.8720 and last traded at $12.8720. 881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.0604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 503.0%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.84%.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

