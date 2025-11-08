Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Stock Price Down 8.3% – What’s Next?

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.8720 and last traded at $12.8720. 881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 8.3%
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.0604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 503.0%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.84%.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.