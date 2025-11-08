TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.2584 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 19,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 14,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.4250.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered TechnoPro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TechnoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

