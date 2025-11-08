TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.2584 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 19,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 14,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.4250.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Zacks Research lowered TechnoPro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TechnoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCCPY
TechnoPro Trading Down 2.1%
About TechnoPro
TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TechnoPro
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.