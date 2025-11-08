530,250 Shares in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF $HERO Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,355,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 11.07% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the first quarter valued at about $661,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of HERO stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a market cap of $147.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Profile

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

