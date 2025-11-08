KBR, Inc. $KBR Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.28% of KBR worth $17,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 16.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,925,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,347,000 after acquiring an additional 683,280 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in KBR by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,384,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,891,000 after purchasing an additional 244,094 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,325,000 after buying an additional 133,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,680,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after buying an additional 218,598 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. Bank of America cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NYSE KBR opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. KBR’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

