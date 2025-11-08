Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of Hormel Foods worth $20,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,490.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hormel Foods Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

