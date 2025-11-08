Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,305 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $17,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 589,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,561,000 after acquiring an additional 82,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,222.72. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $304,350.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 130,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,898,148.34. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 53,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,281 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $149.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.38 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $158.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.64%.The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

