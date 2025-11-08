iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.28% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $21,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $128.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.24 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

